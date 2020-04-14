Buttplug is an open-source standards and software project for controlling intimate hardware, including sex toys, fucking machines, electrostim hardware, and more.
Want to know if your toy/hardware is supported? Check out https://iostindex.com
Just want to know how to use apps with Buttplug? Skip the pitch and check out our Tutorial!
Features
- Hello Reddit and Hacker News!
- Implementations in Rust, C#, Javascript/Typescript, and other popular languages.
- Support for popular hardware brands, such as Kiiroo, Lovense, Erostek, and more. Full hardware support list available on IOSTIndex.
- Can support Bluetooth, USB, HID, Serial, and Audio controlled toys.
- Cross-platform libraries available for Desktop and Mobile.
- Open Source with Permissive License (BSD 3-Clause)
Latest News
- 2020/04/14 - Buttplug-rs 0.2.0 released
- 2020/02/15 - Buttplug-rs 0.1.0 released
- 2019/09/07 - Buttplug Python 3.7+ 0.1.0 released
- 2019/09/01 - New tutorial posted
- 2019/07/28 - Buttplug C# 0.5.0 and Buttplug JS 0.12.0 released
Supported hardware includes:
- This list is incomplete! See https://iostindex.com for a full list
- XBox Compatible Gamepads (Rumble only)
- Lovense (All products)
- Kiiroo (Onyx/Pearl 1, Onyx/Pearl 2/2.1, OhMiBod/Kiiroo Fuse, Kiiroo Titan, Pornhub Blowbot)
- Fleshlight Launch
- Mysteryvibe Crescendo
- We-Vibe (All products)
- Vorze (Cyclone SA, Cyclone X10, UFO SA - US Distribution Website)
- LiBo/PiPiJing Whale (and possibly other products)
- Rez Trancevibrator
- Youcups Warrior 2
- Vibratissimo (All products)
- Magic Motion (All products)
- Youou Wand Vibrator (Amazon Link)
- RealTouch (No longer in production but we'll support it)
- Leten App Controlled Toys
- Cueme Vibrating Underwear
- MotorBunny
Support coming soon for:
- Nintendo Switch Joycons (Rumble only)
- Nintendo Wiimote (Rumble only)
- Playstation Dual Shock Controllers (Rumble only)
- Oculus Rift Touch Controllers/HTC Vive Controllers (Rumble only)
- The Handy
- NimbleStroker
- Novint Falcon
- Minna KGoal
- CSP MOSADI
- Vorze Piston SA
- Estim Systems 2B Electrostim Unit
- Venus 2000 (Requires special controller board)
- Erostek ET-312B Electrostim Unit
- MK312-BT Electrostim Unit
- VStroker
Note: Due to different features and requirements in operating systems and programming languages, not all hardware in the above lists may be supported in all Buttplug implementations.
Don't see the device you have or want on the lists? Let us know!